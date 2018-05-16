Pushing the boat out for the annual yacht club open day

There will be plenty of nautical activities for visitors to enjoy at an open day, including the chance to be part of the crew on a cruising yacht.

On Saturday, Arun Yacht Club is hosting its annual open day from 11am to 4pm for anyone who wants to know more about sailing.

Members and instructors will be offering crew places on their yachts, dinghies and ribs to allow novices and experienced sailors a first-hand taste of what adventures are available on the river and sea.

Commodore Phil Turnbull said: “The Arun Yacht Club open day is our flagship event during our busy year-round schedule.

“It’s a fabulous chance for anyone to come along and see and try out sailing and boating, and experience the freedom of the wind in your sails during a day of immense fun on and near the water in a safe environment.

“Most of our members are experienced and qualified sailors, and they will be on hand to take visitors through the ropes of dinghy and cruiser sailing as well as helming one of our motor rib boats and talk you through the training available at the club for you to enjoy sailing.”

The Littlehampton RNLI and crew from Littlehampton Fire Station will be demonstrating safety at sea as part of the activities, while visitors wondering what sailing is all about will be offered the chance to skipper model boats.

Nick Gibb, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis MP, will open the new slipway, which was joint-funded with the UK Sports Council in recognition of the yacht club’s cadet scheme. This includes courses at the club run together with the Royal Yachting Association, helping to train professional and amateur sailors.

Phil said: “The open day is also a chance to demonstrate the vital part the Arun Yacht Club plays in our community with an ethos of an open door, friendliness, knowledge and entertainment.”

The newly re-fitted galley will be offering food and a fully stocked bar will be offering beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks plus bar snacks throughout the day.

Phil added: “It’s a free, fun day out for all the family where a taste of what it’s like to be a boater in a friendly, active and affordable community club is on offer. We look forward to seeing you there.”

There will be free parking on Saturday at the club which is located at Riverside West, Littlehampton, and the town ferry will be running its usual schedule.