‘Quick thinking’ prevents Worthing field fire spreading

The ‘quick thinking’ of bystanders and staff at a landscaping store helped keep a field fire at bay before the fire service arrived.

The fire service confirmed that two pumps were called to the field by Titnore Lane at 1.08pm.

Field fire Worthing. Photo by Simon Winson

They found a three acre field alight before they extinguished the fire, the spokesman said.

Resident Simon Winson said he spotted the fire in the field and, along with staff at Eurogreen Environmental and other tradesmen, kept it under control until the fire brigade arrived.

He said credit was due to everyone who helped out, adding: “The quick thinking of them all stopped it from getting far worse, as it was a matter of a minute between a little fire and out of control.”

Rod Bastable, site manager at Eurogreen, said 15 to 20 people were out in the field helping.

He said: “We were digging into the field to make fire breaks and there were guys with shovels trying to move the straw.

“The wind was going up. Just as you beat one bit out another bit was going again.”

The fire service is looking into the cause of the fire, a spokesman said.