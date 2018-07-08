Quiz night raises hundreds for Sussex Cancer Centre

Nine quiz teams successfully raised enough money to buy equipment for the Sussex Cancer Centre with a charity pub quiz.

More than £300 was raised during the evening at the Egremont pub in Brighton Road, Worthing, organised by Worthing marketing agency Consortium Business Solutions.

The money will be used to buy a new chemotherapy stool for nurses to sit on while administering drugs to their patients at the centre in Brighton.

Joanna Godden, associate director of Consortium Business Solutions, said: “The winning team was Norfolk and Chance, with the best team name prize going to I’m Smarticus from Consortium and Bald Designs. Second place went to Quizzie Rascals from White Maund who even created their own certificate to celebrate. The wooden spoon award went to Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner – better luck next time.”

A bottle of prosecco was the prize for the winning team, which had been donated by the pub.

For more information about Sussex Cancer Fund, visit www.sussexcancerfund.co.uk