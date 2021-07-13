Racist assault on taxi driver in Worthing
Police want to identify a man in connection with a racially-aggravated assault in Worthing.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 5:45 pm
According to police, the assault took place near the TMG social club in Sompting Road on July 3 after a dispute over a taxi fare.
A man racially abused a taxi driver and then assaulted him before leaving the scene, police say.
Police believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relating to what happened, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1605 03/07.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.