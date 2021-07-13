Racist assault on taxi driver in Worthing

According to police, the assault took place near the TMG social club in Sompting Road on July 3 after a dispute over a taxi fare.

A man racially abused a taxi driver and then assaulted him before leaving the scene, police say.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

Do you know this man? Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210713-173851001

Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relating to what happened, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1605 03/07.