Rampion continues work on cable route from wind farm to Worthing

Rampion is continuing to complete final construction activities on and off the coast in East Worthing, including installing a cable route from the wind farm.

A spokesman said all 116 turbines at the wind farm are now able to generate power, which is being brought ashore via an eastern export cable.

Work continues offshore and onshore. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The installation of an additional west export cable is currently being completed, the spokesman said.

Both east and west export cables run from the offshore substation to landfall at Brooklands.

Final work to paint the offshore substation is also ongoing prior to full site commissioning, said the spokesman.

Onshore, Rampion continues to complete the reinstatement of land along the onshore cable route back to its former condition.

The spokesman confirmed the wind farm remains on schedule to be completed and fully operational later this year.

Work by Rampion to remove a disused outfall pipe from Lancing beach is now finished, added the spokesman.

