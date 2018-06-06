Re-hearing for Worthing bar’s licence review

A Worthing bar at risk of being banned from selling alcohol will have a review of its licence debated by councillors again this week.

The decision by Worthing Borough Council’s licensing and control committee to revoke Molotov Cocktail and Vodka Bar’s premises licence in September, 2017, was appealed by its owners.

The bar, in Chatsworth Road, is allowed to continue trading as normal until the appeal is dealt with.

Instead of being decided by the courts, the case has been sent back to the council for a re-hearing tomorrow (Thursday June 7).

Last year’s licence review was triggered by Sussex Police, which claimed there had been ‘multiple breaches’ of the licensing conditions.

But in papers attached to the September committee report, submitted on behalf of Molotov, it was argued revoking the premises licence ‘would not be a proportionate solution’ as ‘a number of improvements had been made to ensure the safety of the public and prevent crime and disorder’.

Reading the committee’s verdict at the time, licensing chairman Paul High said there was ‘poor management’ of the premises and a ‘disregard for the current conditions on the licence which compromises both the crime and disorder and public safety licensing objectives’.

Molotov’s owners, Peter Mott and Barry Wells, also run One Club, known as Liquid & Oxygen, in Chatsworth Road.

The club’s licence was up for review in November as part of a separate application by police.

Following mediation, however, the parties agreed steps to address concerns and the licensing committee endorsed the agreement.

The meeting is set to take place in the council chamber, at Worthing Town Hall, from 10am.

A committee of 15 councillors will determine the review.

