Record numbers welcomed at Ferring Horticultural Society’s autumn show

Ferring Horticultural Society welcomed a record number of visitors as it celebrated the best autumn has to offer at its vibrant autumn show. Judge Sheila McLaren-Hugh was again impressed with the quality and variety of entries and awarded Jim Gray best in show for his beautiful sunflowers. There was brisk business in the tea room, where the photographic competition featuring Sunrise and Sunset was won by Angela Davis, who received the Frank Braisby Cup.