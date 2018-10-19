Refurbished Shoreham bungalow close to Holmbush Centre

This newly refurbished, two double bedroom, detached bungalow is situated within a popular cul-de-sac location in Shoreham.

The property, in Southview Close, is conveniently situated in a pleasant residential location on level ground about a mile from the centre of Shoreham with its comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre, library and mainline railway station.

Property SUS-181015-144950003

Accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, lounge/dining room, dual-aspect newly-fitted modern kitchen/breakfast room, dual-aspect master bedroom, second bedrooms, newly-fitted modern bathroom, a separate toilet and a sun room.

The front garden has a large lawned area and a chipstone area providing off-road parking for two vehicles leading to a garage.

The feature sun-trap rear garden is mainly lawned with a paved area and rockery.

The Holmbush Centre and Kingston Beach are both easily accessible, while Brighton and Worthing are to the east and west respectively.

Property SUS-181015-144940003

Price offers in excess of £390,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk