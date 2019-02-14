Refurbished Worthing bungalow with three bedrooms in a quiet location

This stunning detached bungalow is perfect for anyone wanting to simply move in, unpack and start enjoying their lovely new home.

Situated within the ever popular and quiet Fleetwing area of Worthing, this lovely property, in Hamble Way, has undergone a refurbishment programme by the current owners.

Hamble Way, Worthing

Having three bedrooms rather than the more common two for this area, you will have more versatility.

You may use all three as bedrooms or, like some owners, you may choose to use to create a separate dining room.

The kitchen is modern and even has space for a table, so you can conjure up a home-cooked meal while helping your children with their homework.

The lounge is located to the rear of the bungalow with doors providing access to the sunny aspect rear garden, being mainly laid to lawn with a patio area for enjoying some al fresco dining.

Being almost completely enclosed, it is a safe place for the kids or pets to run around freely while you sit back and forget the stresses and strains of a long day.

At the front of the bungalow you will find off-road parking leading to your private garage.

The location here is very convenient with shops at the Manor Parade and Tesco Extra at West Durrington within easy reach as well as first-class facilities at David Lloyd.

For anyone looking to commute, the A27 and A24 can be found close by.

This beautiful bungalow is sure to tick many boxes, call and arrange your viewing today.

Price offers over £375,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk

