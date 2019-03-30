Renovated Littlehampton bungalow with three bedrooms and a large garden

This stunning, three bedroom, semi-detached bungalow is situated about a mile from Littlehampton town centre.

The property, in Courtwick Road, has recently been renovated to a very high standard.

Internally there are three good-sized bedrooms and a modern bathroom which also has a wet room-style shower.

The updated kitchen is a great social space for when you have the whole family over and has doors leading straight out into the rear garden.

To the front is the sitting room which is south facing and has a lovely bay window.

Outside, to the front is a shared access leading to the driveway with space for one car.

To the rear is a 57ft by 31ft garden with a new large, decked area and lawn area.

Amenities can be found very close by and Littlehampton railway station is just under a mile away, with the seafront about two miles away.

Guide price: £280,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com

