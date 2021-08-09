Flats and shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing have been rebuilt following a fire in 2018

Renovation of flats and shops opposite Worthing pub nearing completion

The renovation of flats and shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub, which were destroyed in a fire, is nearing completion.

By Jennifer Logan
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:02 pm

Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze in Rectory Road on August 27, 2018.

Crews worked through the night to extinguish the flames which burst through the roof and destroyed eight flats and five shops.

The pub became the centre of the relief effort, as tons of people donated items to residents who lost all their possessions in the fire.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Flats and shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing have been rebuilt following a fire in 2018

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Flats and shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing have been rebuilt following a fire in 2018Flats and shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing have been rebuilt following a fire in 2018

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Flats and shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing have been rebuilt following a fire in 2018

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

