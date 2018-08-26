Retired Worthing vet scales mountains to raise money for Vetlife

A retired veterinary surgeon, president of the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons, is scaling seven mountains in the UK to raise money for charity.

Peter Brown retired in 2015 after nearly 30 years of running Northdale Veterinary Practice, starting on his own in Victoria Road, Worthing.

He is attempting to raise as much money as possible for Vetlife, a charity providing emotional, financial and mental health support to veterinary staff.

Peter said: “I wanted to do something to mark my presidential year. The society has a new executive director and a new board and it is important to me that they communicate effectively with our members.”

A friend suggested walking to the highest point in each of the UK’s four countries, to reach out to members. However, as Peter pointed out, these are concentrated towards the north of the UK.

Peter said: “So we decided to include the highest points in the Midlands, the south east and the south west as well, effectively covering each of the UK’s main regions.”

There are two more mountains left in the challenge and he would love other vets and practices to be involved, too.

He will be climbing Brown Willy in Cornwall and High Willhays in Dartmoor on September 8 and 9, which he counts as one, and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland on October 12.

Peter hopes that as well as raising funds for a worthwhile cause, the event will provide an opportunity to meet up with members up and down the country.

Peter said: “I’m very happy just to have a sociable chat over a drink but it’s also a chance for us to say, here, this is what the board is doing on your behalf and ask what members need from their society.”

To donate to Peter’s challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-brown69

