Road closed in Ferring due to gas leak

A road has been closed in Ferring due to a gas leak.

The A259 Littlehampton Road has been closed westbound between the Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways), according to travel reports.

Police said officers were called at 10.33am to reports of a gas leak and assisted with road closures.

A spokesman for West Sussex Highways tweeted: “We have been made aware that SGN have had to close a section of the A259 Littlehampton Road, Ferring Westbound just before Asda due to urgent repairs on their Gas Network.

“Please follow diversion in place. Delays maybe expected.”

