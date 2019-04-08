Road in Sompting closed due to urgent gas network repairs

A road closure is in place in Sompting while urgent repairs to the gas network are carried out.

From today (April 8), Halewick Lane has been closed between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and Steepdown Road.

Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’re carrying out urgent repairs to our gas network in Halewick Lane in Sompting.

“In consultation with West Sussex County Council, we’ve temporarily closed Halewick Lane at its junction with the A27 Upper Brighton Road to ensure everyone’s safety around our work area.

“A signed diversion is in place for road users.”

The spokesman said it was ‘too early to say’ when the work would be completed and advised residents to check for updates here.

