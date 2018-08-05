Road safety tips surprise Worthing pupils

Children at a Worthing infant school have been learning about road safety with the help of Warburtons, as a lorry and van arrived on their playground.

Pupils from Lyndhurst Infant School in Lyndhurst Road were surprised to learn about the braking distance of a lorry and a van and how this differs from a car.

They also had the opportunity to sit in the lorry driver’s seat to see how difficult it would be to see cones placed in front of the vehicle.

Staff said the children thoroughly enjoyed the day and took home a gift of some Warburtons’ products, including a loaf of bread.

Warburtons has recently opened a depot in East Worthing, and visited the school as part of Beep Beep! Day which is a national initiative from road safety charity Brake to raise awareness for infants aged two to seven.

