Roadworks in Lancing to finish on Friday

Temporary traffic lights in Lancing, which have caused ‘traffic chaos’ in the area this week, will be off the road on Friday, a gas company has confirmed.

The temporary lights were installed on the A259 Brighton Road in Lancing, by the Broadway, on Monday (March 5), while SGN carried out works.

Councillor Joss Loader said the temporary lights had caused ‘traffic chaos’ and ‘understandable annoyance’ and said she had complained to the county council.

West Sussex County Council confirmed it had contacted SGN to ‘highlight concerns raised about traffic flow’, a spokesman said.

Bradley Barlow, spokesman at SGN, said: “We started working in the A259 Brighton Road in Lancing on Monday 5 March to connect a property to our gas network.

“In consultation with West Sussex County Council, we installed temporary two-way traffic lights near The Broadway.

“We completed the connection on Wednesday, March 7, and we’ll be restoring the road surface on Thursday, March 8.

“Our traffic lights will be manually controlled at peak times and will be off the road on Friday, March 9.

“We would like to thank local residents and motorists for their continued patience and understanding while we complete our works.”