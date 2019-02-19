Rough sleepers in Shoreham offered ‘support and advice’ from council

The council has confirmed it is aware of a group of rough sleepers who are currently in the Shoreham area.

An Adur District Coucil spokesman said the outreach team were talking directly with the group so as to offer them support and advice.

News

The spokesman said: “Teams are also working with local police to liaise with local businesses and residents around a number of concerns which have been raised directly and on social media.

“We ask that anyone who wishes to support rough sleepers in Adur or Worthing buy individuals food or drink rather giving cash.

“Residents can also donate to homeless charities directly.

“Those concerned about a particular rough sleeper can report the details to Streetlink on streetlink.org.uk or 0300 500 0914.”

SEE MORE: Worthing A259 collision: Emergency services on the scene after car hits tree

Shoreham school adds more challenging and fun obstacles to annual Tough Runner charity event

Petition to save ‘lifeline’ bus service in Lancing and Sompting gathers support