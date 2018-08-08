Rowing club crew praised for rescuing teenage girl from water in Worthing

A young crew from Worthing Rowing Club have been praised for pulling a teenage girl from the water near Splash Point in Worthing yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Marine Parade at 7pm last night.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Gill McLean, secretary at Worthing Rowing Club, said the novice men’s crew of Mike van Doorn, Donovan Tomlinson, Darryl Webb, John with Rob Bradley coxing were out training when they were alerted to the girl in the water.

After she did not respond to their calls, Mike ‘dived out of the boat and somehow swam her in’, Gill said.

The crew then safely took the girl to the shore before Sussex Police officers took her home.

Gill said of the crew: “It’s really quite amazing what they did.

“Two of the crew were only 15 years old and another two had only just started rowing so they did very well in a difficult situation.

“We are very proud of how they reacted to it.

“They coped with the situation very well.”

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “Police would like to thank everyone involved for their assistance.”

The Shoreham RNLI lifeboat was stood down on route to the scene after learning that the girl had been taken ashore.

