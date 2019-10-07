‘Run and do good’ club joins a Ferring Conservation Group project

Members of the Ferring Conservation Group were joined by a group of 15 enthusiastic volunteers from the Good Gym for an additional September working party.

Good Gym is a community of runners that combines getting fit with doing good.

The Worthing group like to keep fit by running together on their way to help older people with one-off tasks, visit isolated older people, and to help with community projects.

The task was to improve the growth of wild flowers for next year after the recent grass cutting on the stretch of verge along Sea Lane in Ferring.

Volunteers came suitably equipped, having arranged for a car to deliver the equipment to the site in readiness.

Jane Hayman of the Ferring Conservation Group said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Gym for their valuable contribution in making this labourious task much easier to complete and also much more fun with cheerful company.”

The Good Gym is always looking for new runners. For more information, visit www.goodgym.org