Runner takes on new half marathon to celebrate recovery with a friend

Keen runner Justine Matthews will be running the new London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday in aid of the World Cancer Research Fund.

A loyal member of Foxy Ladies Running Club in Findon, 47-year-old Justine has strong motivations for raising money for cancer prevention and survival work.

She explained: “I lost my mum to endometrial cancer and a good friend to bowel cancer, so I wanted to run for them but I’m also running alongside a friend who has had breast cancer.

“We want this half marathon to be a celebration of her recovery.

“The charity is all about early knowledge, cancer prevention and the importance of nutrition and lifestyle. If we all had more awareness about how to help ourselves, then perhaps we wouldn’t see so many of our loved ones succumbing to this cruel disease.”

The London Landmarks Half Marathon is a new run on closed roads in central London run. There will be 10,000 runners starting at Pall Mall and taking in landmarks like Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard and London Eye en route to Downing Street.

Justine, who lives in Ashington, said: “I’ve been running now for two years. The inspiration and encouragement the Foxy Ladies give me is second to none. I’m still slow but I get there in the end.

“I’ve never undertaken such a big challenge. I really believe in the principles behind World Cancer Research Fund’s work and by pushing myself, I know I’m helping others.

“My determination comes from how this horrible disease affects all of us and how we have to support the amazing people that research how we prevent it.

“The World Cancer Research Fund is constantly providing information to us all about how we can take care of ourselves and prevent this awful disease.”

To support Justine’s fundraising efforts, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JustineMatthews1

Gerard Cousins, head of fundraising at World Cancer Research Fund, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Justine for her fantastic support.

“It’s thanks to the amazing efforts of people like her that we can continue to help the public make more informed lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of cancer.”

The fund is the world’s leading authority on the links between cancer prevention and survival, and diet, weight and physical activity. It funds and supports research to inform people’s lifestyle choices to reduce the risk.