Rustington apartment on top floor on the market for £150,000

This superbly presented one bedroom top floor apartment forms part of an extremely popular development in Rustington.

The property, in Copperhall Close, is convenient for shops and Angmering mainline railway station.

It offers the remainder of a 125-year lease and is suitable for first-time buyers or investors.

The property is in excellent decorative order throughout and benefits from a lovely refitted kitchen and bathroom and has been redecorated throughout with new floor coverings.

Offered chain free, an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs.

For shopping, Rustington offers a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

The area is served with schools for all ages and nearest railway station can be found at either Littlehampton or Angmering.

Price £150,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk