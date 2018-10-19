Rustington bungalow on a corner plot less than 300 metres from the seafront

This generous two bedroom detached bungalow is less than 300 metres from the seafront in Rustington.

The property, in Sutton Avenue, is just over 800 metres from the village centre, while Angmering railway station is just over a mile and a half away.

As you enter through the front door you are greeted with a generous hallway with an airing cupboard and a further storage cupboard.

The property has two double bedrooms, a very generous sitting room, bathroom with separate WC, kitchen and a conservatory.

Being a corner plot there is ample outside space and the garden wraps around the property, with the L-shaped rear garden having westerly and southerly areas.

To the rear of the property is the garage which has a driveway in front.

Guide Price £435,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com