Rustington care home residents flock together for RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

Residents at a care home in Rustington have their binoculars at the ready ahead of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Preparations are underway, as Care UK’s Darlington Court at The Leas off Station Road gears up to take part in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey from Saturday (January 26) until Monday (January 28).

Residents will be taking part in a variety of activities related to feathered friends, including birdwatching, as well as making bird feeders and painting bird boxes.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Data from more than half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a snapshot of bird numbers across the UK.

Nikki Burke, Darlington Court’s manager, said: “We have got our binoculars at the ready and we are raring to go for this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

“The annual event provides a great opportunity to get outside and connect with nature, something which has many therapeutic benefits, especially for those living with dementia. It is a real sensory experience for residents, who have the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds and textures of a crisp January day, all the while looking out for visiting feathered friends.

“We are sure this year’s event will be a flying success, and we are looking forward to finding out which types of wildlife we are sharing our garden with here at Darlington Court.”

To find out more about Darlington Court, phone 01903 863 537 or email customer relations manager Caroline Thomas at caroline.thomas@careuk.com

For more information on the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch and how you can get involved, visit rspb.org.uk