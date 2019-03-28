Rustington man found dead at home

A 72-year-old man was found dead at his home in Rustington, an inquest has heard.

An inquest into the death of David Singleton was opened at Crawley Coroners Court on Tuesday.

Police were made aware after the 72-year-old had not been seen for a few days, the inquest heard.

Officers attended his property in Guildford Road, Rustington, on Tuesday, February 19, where they found Mr Singleton dead.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the cause of death is not yet known, the inquest heard.

The inquest was adjourned.

SEE MORE: East Preston man found slumped at the wheel with a sword stashed in the boot

Watch this huge explosion as the Littlehampton Coastguard dispose of bomb in East Preston

First aid course for parents will support Angmering boy Charlie Fielding