Rustington mum creates new craft club as place of support for isolated people

There are many ways people learn to cope when they are experiencing mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, and it is a case of finding what works best for each individual.

Rustington mum Kelly Jordan was left feeling isolated after an emergency caesarean section during the birth of her son Theo, who is two next month, and she began to struggle with leaving the house.

She has always loved crafting and card-making, and went along with a friend to a take part in a craft club, which she said has really helped her.

Kelly said: “I have been crafting for many years. When I had my son I got stuck in the house as I had anxiety about leaving.

“Crafting can help with your mental health by boosting confidence, improving skills and meeting a whole new group of friends. There is something very important about being part of a group of people.”

Kelly, 34, now makes video tutorials on YouTube of various crafting techniques and writes a blog, which she says has really built up her confidence and she enjoys speaking to people from places as far away as Australia and America who share a love of crafts.

The next step for Kelly, who said she really enjoys demonstrating crafting techniques, has been to set up her own craft club in Rustington, which will take place on the last Saturday of each month, starting this weekend from 11am to 1pm.

Kelly, who works at The Laurels dementia specialist day centre in Rustington, said: “I want the group to be a social place to enjoy the company of others. As a mum, when you have time to yourself it is very important to do something you enjoy.

“When I go and craft with a group of friends I come back feeling much more relaxed.”

The group’s aim is to give people the opportunity to be creative in a friendly, non-judgemental place. It costs £12.50 per session, and refreshments are provided.

There are people signed up for the first club meeting, for more information or to get involved, visit www.craftykelly.co.uk, email craftkellycards@gmail.com or phone 07921004028.

Kelly can also offer home classes for people who cannot make it to the group. The idea came about after two people interested in crafting approached her at a craft fair, but could not drive to attend the sessions.

Kelly said: “If you do not have access to a car, you still have the opportunity to be part of a class. I want to make what I do accessible to everyone.”

