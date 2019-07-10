ks190409-11 Rustington in Bloom phot kate'One of the striking floral displays.ks190409-11

Rustington welcomes South & South East in Bloom team for judging day

Rustington’s impressive floral displays were put to the test yesterday when the South & South East in Bloom team arrived for judging day. Rustington Parish Council vice-chairman Alison Cooper, Rustington-in-Bloom chairman Steve Perry and Michael Harwood from Ferring Nurseries welcomed judges Paul Dalby and Barry Newman and showed them around the village.

South & South East in Bloom is the largest horticultural campaign in the region, involving hundreds of communities each year. Rustington has a long history of excellence, with prizes last year including a gold for Rustington Methodist Church Garden and outstanding awards for Coastal Workshop, Oakhurst Gardens, Rustington Hall, The Chaucery Memorial and the The Hidden Twitten.

The judges are shown the First World War soldier themed flower bed in the village centre. Picture: Kate Shemilt
Stunning displays. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190409-12
Stunning hanging baskets. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190409-13
Rustington-in-Bloom committee members with the judges. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190409-3
