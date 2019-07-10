Rustington welcomes South & South East in Bloom team for judging day

Rustington’s impressive floral displays were put to the test yesterday when the South & South East in Bloom team arrived for judging day. Rustington Parish Council vice-chairman Alison Cooper, Rustington-in-Bloom chairman Steve Perry and Michael Harwood from Ferring Nurseries welcomed judges Paul Dalby and Barry Newman and showed them around the village.