Safety measures taken after dogs are struck down in Upper Beeding

A resident who has tended to two dogs hit by cars next to her house has scored a small victory, but insists the battle is not over.

Faye Mackenzie, 37, from Dacre Gardens in Upper Beeding, has a hidden path running past her house from the Downs Link footpath to the A283.

Campaigners for path safety measures including David Barling (left) and Faye Mackenzie (centre, holding dog)

Over the last six months, two dogs have rushed out onto the main road and been hit by cars – one of which died in Mrs Mackenzie’s arms.

The trauma of the experience compelled her to lobby West Sussex County Council to take action.

“The sound the owner made when her dog was hit will stay with me forever,” she said.

“It’s so dangerous – it could happen at any time to anyone.

“The dogs go rushing up the path and have no idea what they’re heading towards.”

With the help of councillor David Barling a sign has now been erected and, according to Mr Barling, an agreement has been reached with the council to provide free of charge labour to install a kissing gate.

“We and West Sussex County Council have reacted very quickly in view of the safety issues,” said Mr Barling.

“I now have an agreement with West Sussex County Council’s communities team to provide the labour, without charge, to install a kissing gate.”

The next stage, said Mr Barling, is to acquire funding of around £400 for the gate, which he will be pursuing as soon as possible.