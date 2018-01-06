Sam starts slimming group after losing 9½ stone

Changing the way she ate enabled Sam Beaumont to lose a massive 9st 7lb in two years.

Her success has led her to launch her own slimming group, so she can pass on what she has learned to others.

Sam Beaumont weighed more than 21 stone when she started her weight-loss journey

Sam said she was shocked to find she weighed more than 21 stone when she first joined Slimming World back in November 2015.

“At least I was now going to try and do something about it,” she pointed out.

She made the move after a holiday in October 2015, when she had stomach problems and found cutting out wheat products made her feel much better.

Sam said: “This was my turning point in my weight-loss journey. I was sitting in the bath thinking well, if I can’t have my bread or biscuits any more, it was about time I sorted my weight out.

“On returning to the UK, I called my sister and asked her to come with me to a weight-change organisation and the rest is history.”

Working a rotating shift had led to bad eating habits but changing to permanent nights in November 2015 enabled her to take control, with the help of guidance from her new group.

Sam said: “I had previously tried different diets but always on my own or online and while I may have lost a stone, I never stuck to them and always put the weight back on, plus more.

“I got home after that first morning all full of beans with the possibilities ahead of me.”

She sat down with her partner Jon and worked out a plan for the week ahead, including cooked breakfast on Sunday, which enabled her to lose 6lb in seven days.

Sam added: “Jon also joined the group in May 2016 and has lost four stone so far. He has been big support to me and helps that he does most of the cooking.

“Before I joined Slimming World, I always said that it doesn’t matter what weight I am, that I’d still be the same person. Yes true that my values are the same but my confidence levels have shot through the roof.

“Looking back, I realise that I was not happy in groups and when going out I was always clock watching as to when I could leave or make excuses not to go out. Now, I’m happy out and about and the change in my appearance has made me confident and I now wear dresses as opposed to the baggy tops and jeans.”

Sam met her own personal achievement target, a total weight loss of 9½ stone, towards the end of last year.

“It’s hard to describe how I now feel but the weight loss has enabled me to become more active and Slimming World’s Body Magic programme means that by introducing 45 minutes of moderate activity over the week, I have built up my levels and now regularly use the gym and have even completed a 50km charity bike ride, which is something I would never dream of before,” she said.

“Now at target and with an increased level of confidence, I am ready to give back and have trained to become a consultant.”

Sam launched her group on Wednesday at 7.30pm at Shoreham Methodist Church, Brunswick Road, Shoreham.

