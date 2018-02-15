Sandwiches off sale after Greggs fridge breaks

It is bad news for anyone wanting to get a sandwich today at a Greggs store in Worthing, as their fridges are broken.

Some hungry customers were left disappointed this afternoon after the fridges at the Chapel Road sandwich shop broke.

According to an eyewitness, staff had to take all the toasties, wraps and sandwiches off sale.

But their freshly-baked pastries and cakes were still available, and it was not all bad news, as customers can still get their sandwich fix at the store in Montague Street.