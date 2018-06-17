Sarah Beeny looking for Sussex homeowners for new TV show

Property expert Sarah Beeny is on the lookout for Sussex homeowners to star in her new TV show.

In her new series ‘Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate’, the property expert will use technology to help frustrated homeowners to transform their homes to create new space.

Sarah will show homeowners that by reconfiguring, not extending their homes, they can use their money, amplified by what she and the team can provide, for maximum wow factor and improved lifestyles.

Whether that’s newlyweds in a quandary about whether to move or improve, new mums desperate to cope with the chaos of family life or someone who works from home and has confused their lounge for an office – Sarah is confident she can help.

In a TV first, the show on Really will use the very latest in smart home technology along with life-size floor plans to bring the problems and the solutions to life.

Sarah said: “For many years I have wanted to make a show that uses technology to analyse the ways in which we use the space in our homes.

“With this information, we will come up with clever solutions to help people optimise their space in the best way possible. I believe when a home works well, not only do we love it more, but it makes our lives easier and more enjoyable.

“I hope every home owner watching will be able to take something away with them to improve the way they live.”

Anyone looking to take part in the series should email apply@outlineproductions.co.uk or call 0203 150 2742 and applications are encouraged as soon as possible.

The series will air next year.