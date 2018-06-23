School aiming to collect two tonnes of food

Students at The Angmering School are hoping to build on last year’s food collection success by organising the Big Charity Day Two in aid of the Littlehampton Food Bank.

Organised by the school’s Rights Respecting group, which helps students and staff to understand children’s rights, the target for Wednesday’s collection is two tonnes of food as last year they managed to donate more than one tonne to Littlehampton Food Bank and Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

A year ten Rights Respecting ambassador said that they chose the charity because there are children in their direct community where parents or guardians will need the support of the Food Bank, as well as others in the community.

The students are hosting assemblies to make sure their classmates get involved. There will be country themes to encourage lots of different cuisines to be donated.

There will be stalls and games throughout the day, including ood, beauty bars, crafts and tombolas.

The ambassador added that the day is going to be accessible and available to everyone and they want as many people from the school and community to be involved as possible.

A donation point will be located at the front of the school for members of the public wishing to contribute to the charity effort.

