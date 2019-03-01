Schools take the spotlight at Rock Challenge Crawley 2019

Pupils from across east and west Sussex have been strutting their stuff on the stage as the week-long Rock Challenge continues.

Audiences have been dazzled by schools from both counties as took part in the performing arts competition with another batch of winners crowned on Thursday (February 28).

Beacon Academy at the Global Rock Challenge by Nick Scott Photography

Chichester College took first place with 8L3TCHL3Y, a performance about four friends that had worked together in Bletchley Hall during World War two reuniting to solve a string of murders.

Second place went to Beacon Academy in Crowborough for Let’s Talk About This while Worthing College took third place for Antithesis.

Full results for Thursday, February 28 2019

1st Place - Chichester College

Worthing College at the Global Rock Challenge by Nick Scott Photography

2nd Place - Beacon Academy

3rd Place - Worthing College

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Choreography - Chichester College, Beacon Academy

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Performance Skill - Chichester College, Beacon Academy

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Stage Use - Chichester College, Beacon Academy

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Concept - St Pauls Academy, Ratton School, Three Rivers Academy, Chichester College, Beacon Academy

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Drama - St Pauls Academy, Ratton School, Three Rivers Academy, Chichester College, The Holy Trinity Church of England School, Worthing College, Beacon Academy

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Soundtrack - Ratton School, Three Rivers Academy, Chichester College, The Holy Trinity Church of England School, Beacon Academy

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function - St Pauls Academy, Chichester College, Beacon Academy

Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Costuming Character - St Pauls Academy, Chichester College, Worthing College

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement - Three Rivers Academy, Chichester College, The Holy Trinity Church of England School, Worthing College, Beacon Academy

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Entertainment - St Pauls Academy Ratton School Three Rivers Academy Chichester College The

Holy Trinity Church of England School - Worthing College, Beacon Academy

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Lighting - Three Rivers Academy

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Stage Crew - St Pauls Academy, Three Rivers Academy, Chichester College, Worthing College, Beacon Academy

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award for Spirit of Rock Challenge - Ratton School

West Sussex County Council Award for Performers’ Choice - St Pauls Academy

Rock Challenge Award for Achievement in Drug Awareness - Three Rivers Academy

Rock Challenge Award for Student Leadership - The Holy Trinity Church of England

Rock Challenge Award for Healthy Lifestyle - St Pauls Academy

Rock Challenge Award for Cultural and Educational Achievement - Three Rivers Academy

Rock Challenge Award for Positive Inclusion - St Pauls Academy

