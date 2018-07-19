Sculptor presents bust of RNLI founder to Shoreham lifeboat station

A Sussex-based sculptor has presented his most recent work, a bust of the founder of the RNLI, to the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station.

Philip de Mazia spent months creating his sculpture of Sir William Hillary, which will be put on display at the station.

Mr de Mazia developed an interest in mixed media sculpture whilst living on a houseboat on the River Adur and likes to use recycled natural materials in his works.

In this piece, the bust and base have been made from stone composite and resin, while the pedestal is a piece of natural driftwood found on Kingston Beach.

Mr de Mazia, who is currently based in Chichester, was invited along to the lifeboat station, where he and his wife were given a tour by coxswain Steve Smith.

He told the crew that his interest in the lifeboat service dated back to when he used to work at Shoreham Port with the late Geoff Tugwell, a former lifeboat crew member and father of current second coxswain Simon Tugwell.

Mr Smith, who accepted the sculpture on behalf of Shoreham Harbour RNLI, said he was very impressed with the bust and delighted to have it on display.

It will be positioned so that it faces the lifeboat, so as to watch over every launch, he said.

