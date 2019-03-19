Sea rescue operation at Worthing
Emergency services were seen carrying out a rescue operation off the coast at Worthing yesterday evening.
Police and RNLI crews were among those pictured on the beach at around 11.30pm with a person who appeared to have been pulled from the sea and was being wrapped up warm.
1. Emergency services at Worthing
Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19
Freelance
0
2. Emergency services at Worthing
Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19
Freelance
freelance
3. Sea rescue at Worthing
Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19
Freelance
freelance
4. Sea rescue at Worthing
Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19
Freelance
freelance
View more