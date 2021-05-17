Sea search off Worthing and Angmering for ‘high risk’ missing woman

In the early hours of Friday morning (May 14), both the all weather and inshore lifeboats were launched to reports of a high risk missing woman who may have gone into the water.

Crews searched the area between Worthing Pier and Angmering for two hours, starting at 1am, before the search was called off after nothing was found.

Just two days before both lifeboats had responded to a boat in trouble off the Church of the Good Shepherd at Shoreham Beach on Wednesday (May 12) at 11pm.

Shoreham RNLI's lifeboat

The coastguard team found the boat had nearly beached and narrowly missed sea groynes on several occasions.

Crews located the 13-metre boat, which had one person on board who was ‘fatigued and confused’, according to the RNLI.

Two members of the lifeboat crew climbed on board to assess the state of the boat before the lifeboat escorted the stricken vessel back to Brighton Marina.