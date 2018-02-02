Seafront shelter vacated ahead of restaurant transformation

Work has begun to transform a seafront shelter in Worthing into a restaurant.

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre was chosen by Worthing Borough Council to convert and expand the building in Marine Parade in October last year.

The shelter on Worthing seafront

The council has obtained a court notice to restrict access to the site, ahead of work beginning today (Friday, January 2).

The warrant of possession, issued by a district judge at Worthing County Court, ordered any occupants to vacate the land by midnight yesterday.

A council spokesman said: “We are in the process of transforming this shelter into an exciting new seafront restaurant which we believe will be a real boon for the whole of Worthing.

“In order to carry out this work and to ensure public safety, the council and it’s chosen developers will need to have full access to the site.

“We are aware this will have an impact on a small number of rough sleepers who occasionally use the shelter.

“The individuals have all been offered help, advice and support in getting more permanent accommodation by our dedicated rough sleeping team on a number of occasions.

“The decision to obtain a court notice to restrict access was taken as a last resort because this support is being refused.

“We will continue to work with our partners to offer those individuals help and support.”

Plans for the site will go out to public consultation and planning permission will be sought before the scheme goes ahead.

The restaurant could be open by summer 2019, subject to planning permission.