See stunning entries for Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring flower show
Tulips were in abundance at Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring flower show, drawing the eyes of the many visitors to Findon Village Hall on Saturday. Committee member Maureen Bowen said she had never seen so many tulip entries at the spring show.
However, the most outstanding exhibit in the horticultural classes was a single daffodil, winning Shirley Hobden the Michael Grand Cup. Other cup winners were new members Betty Seiler and Gay Hibbs, plus Tess McCormick, Norman Allcorn, Mike Solomons, Sue Line and Betty Lewis.
Chris Young with his tulip. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909243