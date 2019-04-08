Findon Village Gardens Association spring flower show. Pic Steve Robards SR1909256 SUS-190804-104812001

See stunning entries for Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring flower show

Tulips were in abundance at Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring flower show, drawing the eyes of the many visitors to Findon Village Hall on Saturday. Committee member Maureen Bowen said she had never seen so many tulip entries at the spring show.

However, the most outstanding exhibit in the horticultural classes was a single daffodil, winning Shirley Hobden the Michael Grand Cup. Other cup winners were new members Betty Seiler and Gay Hibbs, plus Tess McCormick, Norman Allcorn, Mike Solomons, Sue Line and Betty Lewis.

Chris Young with his tulip. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909243
Sally Evans with her photographs for the class entitled Four Elements. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909236
Maureen Bowen with her daffodils. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909224
Cup winner Sue Line with her Easter bonnet. Picture: Steve Robards SR1909216
