See stunning Shoreham autumn show exhibits as horticultural society ends centenary year in style

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society has ended its centenary year in style, with a colourful autumn show. Visitors were able to view displays including chrysanthemums, dahlias, pot plants, fruit, vegetables, homecrafts and photography. There was also a beautiful floral art display with the theme A Walk in the Woods.

Tim Loughton won the Green Ribbon for best fruit or vegetable, as well as the trophy for most points in fruit, and Ted Banks won the Red Ribbon for best plant in show. Other trophy winners were Ron Sullivan, most points chrysanthemums; Ruth Davids, best five mixed dahlias; Helen Swyer, most points pot plants and cut flowers, and crafts diploma; Barry Hillman, most points vegetables; Gerald O’Brien, most points homecrafts; Doug Rowland, most points men only cookery in all three 2019 shows; Ruth Davids, best floral art exhibit; Mel Woolgar, Vintage Years voucher. Visit www.shorehamhorticulturalsociety.org for more information about the society.

