See superb display at Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society summer show

Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society put on a superb display of flowers and vegetables for its summer show on Saturday. Judge Paul Dalby said it showed tremendous effort by the growers, considering the changeable weather, especially in the week leading up to the show. The dahlias, gladioli and begonias presented a very colourful display, as did the pot plants and other indoor varieties.