Serious incident at railway station

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Durrington on Sea railway station this morning (Sunday).

No further details have been released but Southern Rail says that due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Worthing and Littlehampton all lines are blocked.

A spokesperson said there were no services running at West Worthing, Durrington on Sea, Goring by Sea or Angmering.

Ticket acceptance is in place with the bus companies.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

DURRINGTON STATION WORTHING - CHIEF INSPECTOR AT SCENE SUS-180325-092220001