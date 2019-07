Police are responding to a serious incident in Worthing town centre.

Officers have sealed off Upper High Street and a number of emergency vehicles can be seen at the scene.

Forensic officers at the scene in Worthing

Forensic officers are also there, an eyewitness said, and a crime team.

Police officers are going door-to-door, the eyewitness said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were responding to a 'public order' incident. He could not confirm any more details at this stage.