Severe delays on A27 after two car collision in Worthing An accident between two cars is causing delays in Worthing this morning. The A27 is reported to be partially blocked in both directions following an accident with two cars. Traffic Queuing traffic has been reported around the junction with the A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner). Heavy traffic on A27 at Crossbush in Arundel after accident