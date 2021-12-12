Sewer bursts in Lancing - Tankers used ahead of emergency repairs

Southern Water said it will be making emergency repairs to the burst sewer on Orient Road, in the West Beach estate.

"We’re using tankers to protect the environment and manage flows so people can use their facilities as normal," Southern Water wrote on Twitter.

"We’re sorry if the one way traffic management on the Brighton Road is causing any disruption but this will remain in place during the week to keep people safe while we line a section of sewer to make future bursts less likely."

This is the third time the sewage system on this road has burst in as many months.

Southern Water added: “We’d like to apologise to our customers in Orient Road, Lancing following another burst on the sewer in the area – we’re grateful for their patience and glad that no homes or property have been affected.

"We are already preparing to put a special polymer lining in a stretch of sewer nearby to make the network tougher with work starting on Monday.

"As well as making a repair at the burst, we’re bringing forward the plans to use tankers to manage flows so the environment is protected and customers can use facilities as usual.

"More work to prevent future bursts in the area is being planned and we’ll keep people informed.”