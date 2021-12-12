Sewer bursts in Lancing - Tankers used for emergency repairs

Southern Water said it will be making emergency repairs to the burst sewer in the West Beach estate, Lancing today (Sunday, December 12).

"We’re using tankers to protect the environment and manage flows so people can use their facilities as normal," Southern Water wrote on Twitter.

"We’re sorry if the one way traffic management on the Brighton Road is causing any disruption but this will remain in place during the week to keep people safe while we line a section of sewer to make future bursts less likely."

This comes three two months after a water main burst on the same estate. Click here to read more

