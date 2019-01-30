Shipley Arts Festival returns for 2019

Popular music event, Shipley Arts Festival, is set to return for 2019.

One of Sussex’s leading music festivals, the event will see a range of musicians delight crowds with their performances.

Andrew Bernardi, artistic director of the festival, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome you to one of the most inclusive and diverse music festivals in the UK.

Read more: The force awakens as Horsham town centre store holds Star Wars day

“Internationally based musicians return year on year and music is heard for the first time from performers in our communities, schools, pubs, country estates and churches.”

The festival, which has run annually for several years, will boast a number of expressive and unique performance according to Andrew.

Read more: Date announced for official opening of Horsham pump track

He added: “We are very grateful to our sponsors Kreston Reeves (formerly Spofforths), NFU Mutual, Nyetimber, Rossana and Toovey’s.

“The festival friends are central to our music, and we are delighted that our string academy is performing and also with some of the world’s finest young string players from the Yehudi Menuhin School.

“Eminent UK instrumentalists and composers regularly return, including many who will be well known to the festival community through the last 17 years.

“Thank you all for making this possible. We hope you enjoy and are transformed through this ever growing renaissance of music and dance.”

For more, please see www.shipleyartsfestival.co.uk