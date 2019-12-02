Shoreham Academy students plant saplings on National Tree Planting Week– in pictures

Students from Shoreham Academy planted 30 new saplings around the school gardens last week as part of National Tree Planting Week.

With the help of the Woodland Trust, West Sussex and The Conservation Volunteers, 30 eco-ambassadors from the school got involved in the project. A spokesman for the school said: “We look forward to watching our new trees thrive.” The activity was the first of several planned to support sustainability efforts. The school will also be raising money during its no uniform day this Christmas to support Team Trees in its plan to plant 20 million trees by January 1, 2020.

Shoreham Academy students spent the day planting trees Midlands Buy a Photo

Shoreham Academy students spent the day planting trees Midlands Buy a Photo

Shoreham Academy students spent the day planting trees Midlands Buy a Photo

Shoreham Academy students spent the day planting trees Midlands Buy a Photo

View more