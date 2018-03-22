Shoreham air crash pre-inquest review postponed

A pre-inquest review into the 11 deaths following the Shoreham air crash due to take place on Monday has been postponed.

West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield took the decision following the CPS decision to bring charges against the pilot.

A statement from West Sussex County Council said the coroner has set the next review for Friday, February 22, 2019, to allow for the criminal proceedings.

Due to the nature of the charges the full inquest must now await the conclusion of the criminal case, the statement said. The coroner has said she does not anticipate the full inquest will take place until mid-to-late 2019.

The statement added: “The West Sussex coroner will continue to keep the matter under review to ensure that the inquests take place as soon as is reasonably possible.”

Eleven men were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015.

They were: Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton; Dylan Archer, 42, of Brighton; Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove; Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton; James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick; Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring; Mark Reeves, 53, of Seaford; Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton; Richard Smith, 26, of Hove and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.

Earlier, local MP Tim Loughton said the charging decision should not have taken 31 months.