Shoreham airshow tragedy: installation of memorial to begin

The installation of a memorial to the victims of the Shoreham air show tragedy is set to begin at the end of the month.

A series of sculptures and artworks are being created in the studio of local artists, husband and wife team Jane Fordham and David Parfitt, ready to be installed on the banks of the Adur as fitting statements of remembrance to the 11 people who died in the crash in August 2015.

A model of one of the stations of the memorial

They will also honour the first responders, the community and the friends and family of the deceased.

A memorial bench is to be installed close to eleven individual arches, one for each of the victims, on the east side of the river near the entrance to the Shoreham Toll Bridge.

Looking through the arches will take the eye to the west side of the river, where 11 small dots of light on reed-like structures will sway in the wind.

Read about the installation in more detail here.

Jane said: “We are making good progress and can start to see the shape of things emerging.

Artists Jane Fordham and David Parfitt

"The designs may not look like a memorial but they are intended as a place for reflection to accommodate as many people’s needs as possible.

“We are also very conscious that a lot of people already use that area, for walking, picnicking, cycling and quiet contemplation, so we wanted to create something that reflects the past, present and future; where people can go along to and engage with in their own way.”

Jane and David hope to create a place of remembrance which embraces the calm and serenity of the river Adur.

Their concept of a riverbank installation was chosen by the families of the victims, many of whom are still involved with the design process as the scheme develops.

A model of one of the stations of the memorial

David said: “We have a good relationship and I feel confident we worked with them on it.”

The installation consists of five stations, starting from the bridge at the Ropetackle Centre and continuing up the river bank to the Old Tollbridge.

No specific time frame has been set for the completion of the installation, which will simply emerge rather than be the subject of an official opening.

The installation had been dependent on the Environment Agency completing their work on the Adur Tidal Walls flood defence scheme at the site.

A model of one of the stations of the memorial

Councillor Emma Evans, executive member for environment, said: “Jane and David have been so sensitive to the requirements of the brief and have created a wonderful piece of outdoor art for people to both remember those lost in 2015 but also to enjoy as they walk through this beautiful environment.”

Money for the £180,000 project was raised by officers of Adur District Council and included donations from the Council, Worthing Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Brighton and Hove City Council and local businesses.

SEE MORE: Artists reveal ‘contemplative’ memorial to Shoreham airshow crash victims

Shoreham man injured in airshow tragedy signs up as emergency volunteer

Date set for Shoreham Airshow crash pilot’s trial

Shoreham airshow tragedy: Pilot enters not guilty plea to manslaughter charges





