Shoreham Allstars celebrates 10 years of supporting young musicians

A musical collective, which has been an important part of the lives of hundreds of young musicians in Shoreham, will celebrate its ten year anniversary this weekend.

The Shoreham Allstars, managed by David O’Connell, helps develop the talent of musicians aged eight to 20, creating bands covering many different styles.

In the last decade, Allstars members have recorded more than 100 original songs and played at more than 250 live events.

The Allstars has a current membership of 85 young musicians with an average age of 12.

Being part of the collective has given the musicians the opportunity to record their music in a professional studio and have their music sold online.

Mr O’Connell said: “The idea of the collective came from realising that, within a collective of like-minded musicians, young people could feel a sense of belonging and support and this would help their creativity and confidence while at the same time contributing in a positive way to the culture of the town they live in.

“As it comes into it’s tenth year, it has been an important part of hundreds of young musician’s lives in Shoreham and the surrounding area.”

Highlights from the last ten years have included members writing an anti-bullying charity song which was sung by 100 local schoolchildren, playing at Wild Life festival at Shoreham Airport for three years running, featuring in a promotion video alongside Fatboy Slim and playing at the opening of Shoreham’s Adur Ferry Bridge.

The Allstars will celebrate its tenth birthday with an event at Shoreham Academy on Friday, at the Duke of Wellington on Saturday and at Worthing’s Bar 42 on Sunday.

Saturday’s event will see some band members who played at Allstar’s first event in 2008, and have since gone on to have successful careers in the music industry, reunite especially for the event.

SEE MORE: Thieves steal more £1,000 worth of Christmas presents in vehicle break-in spree

Christmas tree donated to Shoreham Fire Station

Christmas treasure hunt proves popular as ‘cancelled’ Shoreham Farmers’ Market goes ahead regardless