Shoreham Beach community bar raises funds for disabled-friendly lift

A community bar in Shoreham Beach, which has been a ‘massive success’ since it was reopened last summer, is raising funds to install a lift.

The Moorings in The Quay, Emerald Quay, was given a make-over by the community last year which turned it into a social centre for residents and neighbours.

However, without a lift the first-floor venue is inaccessible to anyone with disabilities or who is unable to use the stairs.

Becky Attree, who lives at Emerald Quay, has organised an event in March to raise funds for the lift so that the venue can be used by people like her father, David Leppard, who suffered a stroke at the age of 45 and is now a wheelchair user.

Becky said: “Since The Moorings re-opened as a community bar last summer it has been a massive success but anyone who has a disability, which means stairs are an issue, is unable to get to the bar.

"It would be lovely if my dad could pop in for a pint when he visits as well as many other locals who find stairs a problem.”

The 30-year-old has organised a fundraising afternoon and evening on Saturday, March 30.

The event will include a children’s disco, games, nail painting, tombola, lucky dip and snack.

The evening event will include an 80s disco, a raffle and best dress competition.

Becky said she was hoping to raise £4,000 towards the total cost of £14,000 for the lift.

She said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support so far with donations of raffle prizes and meal vouchers from The Tides Pizza restaurant here on

the beach.”

Lesley Pritchard, the volunteer who runs The Moorings, said: “Having a lift so everyone could enjoy our events would be marvellous.

“We do a great Sunday roast and have special events here now which are always busy so I am really looking forward to be able to say we are really open to everyone.”

For tickets or to donate a raffle prize, contact Becky at princess1231@live.co.uk

